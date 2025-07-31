Strengthening Bangladesh as a brand

For decades, the phrase “Made in Bangladesh” has been primarily associated with the global fashion industry. Unfortunately, even within that sector, the label often carries connotations of cheap labour, unsafe working conditions, and human rights concerns.

While these challenges were once prevalent, the industry has made significant, internationally recognized strides in safety, compliance, and sustainable practices, evolving beyond its basic origins. However, the wider perception of Bangladesh continues to be a struggle to establish a consistently positive and distinctive identity on the world stage.

When people abroad think of Bangladesh, prevailing narratives often revolve around overpopulation, poverty, pollution, and its capital, Dhaka, which is frequently ranked among the most unliveable cities globally. In business circles, the country has also developed a reputation for corruption, informal dealings, fraud, and an uneven playing field for entrepreneurs and investors.

Missed opportunities and lingering challenges

Bangladesh has encountered significant hurdles in diversifying its global image, marked by past missteps in promising sectors. For instance, Bangladeshi shrimp, once a vital export generating significant foreign currency and livelihoods for coastal communities, suffered a severe setback. Malpractice, such as unscrupulous businessmen injecting jelly or inserting stones into shrimp to increase weight, led major markets, particularly in the European Union, to impose strict bans years ago.

As Tanu, a shrimp exporter from Khulna, sadly recalls: “The bans hit us hard. Even though many restrictions have been lifted, buyers are still hesitant, and we're struggling to regain trust and market share.”

Babu Saker, a shrimp farmer and middleman with over 20 years of experience, widely respected for his high ethics and excellent products in the region, states: “There is no transparency in the market, making it incredibly difficult for honest producers to thrive.”

This experience underscores the critical need for robust regulatory oversight and ethical practices to build and sustain international trust.

Complementing these efforts, projects like "SAIME", a developing initiative by the Bangladesh Environment and Development Society (BEDS) funded by German international cooperation, aim to strengthen sustainable aquaculture in mangrove ecosystems by working closely with local farmers and stakeholders.

Similarly, Luna Shrimp, initiated by Heiko Lenk (founder and managing director of Lenk Group, a major seafood importer in Germany), actively trains smaller farmers in the region to obtain crucial certifications like ASC. These initiatives are vital steps in regaining market confidence through transparent and certified practices.

Adding urgency to this diversification, the recent steep 35% tariff imposed by the United States on Bangladeshi exports, while a heavy blow to an already fragile export economy, further underscores the imperative to forge a broader, more resilient national identity.

What has been missing through all these years is an honest, thoughtful approach to national branding -- one that acknowledges these formidable challenges while boldly highlighting the authentic, unspoiled strengths of the country.

The Sundarbans: An untapped national symbol of resilience

Amid the criticisms and overlooked potential, Bangladesh holds one of the world’s most unique natural wonders: The Sundarbans. As the largest mangrove forest on Earth and a Unesco World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans is home to the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, intricate river systems, indigenous superfoods, and an ecosystem vital not just for Bangladesh, but for global biodiversity and climate resilience.

This remarkable region is also a hub for impactful local initiatives, with several dedicated organizations making significant strides.

LoCOS (Loving Care for the Oppressed Society), an NGO founded by Dep Proshad Sarker, has worked for decades in the southwest coastal area, championing sustainable development. Their work directly contributes to the Sundarbans' resilience and the well-being of its communities through key programs:

1. Biodiversity conservation: They maintain an impressive seed bank of over 114 indigenous Aman Rice varieties and supported the establishment of “Zinea Herbal Garden,” focusing on medicinal plants, many of which are considered superfoods.

2. Organic agriculture: Working with the Moitry Farmers Federation, LoCOS promotes chemical-free vegetable and fruit cultivation and the production of organic fertilizers. This has led to improved soil health, reduced salinity, enhanced crop productivity, and lower production costs. Their support for agricultural research has even resulted in local farmers developing six new, climate-resilient Aman rice varieties.

3. Water management and resource rights: LoCOS actively advocates for the re-excavation and restoration of local rivers and canals, crucial for paddy cultivation and reducing reliance on underground water. Their "Managed Aquifer Recharge" (MAR) system, supported by Dhaka University and Unicef since 2010, provides sweet, filtered freshwater to over 10,000 people in saline areas, demonstrating an innovative solution to a critical challenge. They've also successfully advocated for safeguarding community access rights to natural water bodies.

As LoCOS emphasizes: “Our work in the Sundarbans isn't just about conservation; it's about empowering communities and showcasing the incredible natural heritage and sustainable potential this land offers, especially these invaluable indigenous seeds.”

Similarly, the Centre for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS), a leading environmental NGO, has been quietly building a model for climate resilience in the Sundarbans for over two decades. Their comprehensive work, spanning nature-based solutions (NbS), community-led adaptation, and ecosystem restoration, offers a powerful blueprint for aligning Bangladesh's national identity with environmental leadership.

CNRS strengthens vulnerable communities through rights-based interventions, including:

1. Ecosystem restoration: Restoring mangrove canals, introducing assisted natural regeneration (ANR) mangrove afforestation, and advancing climate-resilient agriculture-aquaculture systems.

2. Water security and diversification: Securing water access and promoting crop diversification to enhance food security.

3. Community governance: Embedding sustainability into local governance by activating village conservation groups (VCGs), community patrol groups (CPG), village tiger response teams (VTRT), and dolphin conservation teams (DCT). These initiatives demonstrate that biodiversity conservation and rural livelihoods can thrive together.

“Our approach isn't just about planting trees,” explains a CNRS representative. “It's about rebuilding social-ecological landscapes from the ground up, with communities leading the charge.” Their locally-led adaptation plans (LLAPs), co-created with villagers and local government officials, tackle the interconnected challenges of climate risk, food insecurity, and gender inequality.

Another dedicated organization active in the region is BEDS. Next to its “SAIME” sustainable aquaculture project, BEDS was founded in 2010 and is committed to maintaining ecological balance and fostering harmony between humans and nature in the Sundarbans region. Their efforts focus on empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable practices and environmental education.

BEDS actively engages in mangrove conservation and restoration, developing eco-friendly livelihoods like sustainable eco-tourism and value-added products like honey or mangrove pickles. They also play a crucial role in providing access to clean energy (solar solutions) and safe drinking water, while raising awareness about biodiversity and climate change impacts. BEDS's integrated approach highlights how local action can lead to significant environmental, social, and economic improvements, fostering community resilience and reducing pressure on natural resources.

These initiatives underline that the future of the Sundarbans rests not only on global funding or external expertise but on local guardianship paired with policy innovation. This is the kind of story that could redefine Bangladesh -- not as a passive victim of climate change, but as a pioneer of equitable, community-rooted resilience.

It is time for Bangladesh to pivot its national branding strategy toward its unparalleled natural assets, with the Sundarbans at the very centre. This unique landscape powerfully symbolizes resilience, ecological beauty, and a forward-looking Bangladesh committed to sustainability.

A country brand associated not with pollution and sweatshops, but with conservation, organic produce, eco-tourism, and environmental leadership in the face of climate change can be a true game changer. The Sundarbans represents a powerful story of survival and harmony between people and nature. The mangroves protect millions from cyclones, support countless livelihoods, and harbour endangered species, offering a compelling narrative that resonates globally.

Beyond stereotypes: Building a balanced identity

No nation is without its flaws, and no country should pretend otherwise. The fundamental task for Bangladesh is to craft a more balanced, authentic national identity -- one that honestly acknowledges its governance, social, and environmental challenges while boldly showcasing its rich culture, natural beauty, resilience, and entrepreneurial potential.

By strategically investing in sustainable agriculture, ethical industries, responsible tourism, and robust environmental conservation, Bangladesh could gradually shift global perceptions. This includes leveraging the success of its LEED-certified green garment factories as a model for ethical manufacturing, expanding certified sustainable shrimp and fish exports from areas like the Sundarbans, and developing high-value eco-tourism opportunities that directly benefit local communities.

At a time when climate change is humanity’s defining challenge, positioning Bangladesh -- a nation on the climate frontline and acutely vulnerable -- as a leader in climate adaptation, mangrove restoration, and sustainable coastal management could bring new relevance and respect on the international stage.

A call for a new narrative

The time is ripe for Bangladesh to author a new, compelling chapter in its national narrative. This endeavour is not about erasing the past or dismissing existing challenges, but rather about boldly spotlighting the nation's under-celebrated strengths and pioneering spirit.

A genuine, nature-centric national branding strategy, with the Sundarbans at its core, holds the power to attract not only eco-conscious tourists but also impact investors, pioneering conservationists, and global storytellers eager to engage with a nation reimagining its place in the 21st century.

Bangladesh’s future brand will be forged not just in the dynamic factories of Dhaka, but perhaps even more profoundly, in the vibrant, resilient mudflats and lush mangroves of the Sundarbans.

Julia Wesemann is Director, Growing Together.