The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

In the heart of East Africa, a storm is brewing -- not a natural calamity, but a human convulsion against a state perceived to have turned its back on its people. Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, is engulfed in anger. Thousands of citizens, mostly young, have poured into the streets in an outcry against proposed budget cuts in education and a raft of new taxes which threaten to squeeze the last breath out of the already struggling lower and middle classes. But what began as an anti-tax protest has morphed into something far deeper, far more visceral -- a movement questioning the very legitimacy of the state and its moral right to govern.

At least 31 people have reportedly been killed by security forces during the recent wave of protests. And yet, in the face of such tragedy, the president of Kenya has not chosen the language of compassion or reconciliation. Instead, he chose the register of war. “Those who set fire to property should be shot in the legs,” he declared -- not in private, but publicly and unapologetically. “They don’t need to be killed; but they should be given a beating that breaks their legs. Later, they should be taken from the hospital to court.” On social media, he went even further, branding the protesters as “terrorists,” warning of a backward group trying to seize power through the back door.

These words are not just harsh -- they are dangerous. They are dangerous because they reveal not only the erosion of empathy in leadership but the deepening crisis of legitimacy in many modern nation-states. When a government feels so threatened by its own citizens that it must invoke the language of violence and vengeance, it signals something deeper than political unrest. It signals a crisis of the soul.

If these words echo uncannily to us in Bangladesh, they should. For not long ago, in July last year, our own streets resonated with a similar defiant energy. The July Movement, which erupted across Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, did not originate from a single grievance but from a slow accumulation of despair -- over educational inequities, youth unemployment, irregularities in recruitment exams, corruption in public services, and a government increasingly seen as detached from the struggles of the young.

It was a movement not of militants, but of students. They marched, they sat, they chanted -- armed not with bricks but with questions. Yet the state responded with suspicion and suppression. Law enforcement agencies launched operations to disband student protests, disperse rallies, and intimidate organizers. Water cannons, tear gas, and batons were used. Young protesters were picked up at night; many were threatened or coerced into silence. The digital machinery of disinformation was unleashed -- portraying them as anarchists, foreign agents, or political pawns.

The state refused to listen.

And here lies the comparison with Kenya: In both countries, the young are rising, not against their nation, but against the machinery that has hijacked its spirit. They are not rejecting their country; they are asking to be heard by it.

This is not a new story. History is crowded with moments when states misread dissent as betrayal, when rulers confuse criticism with conspiracy. In the United States, the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s was met with tear gas, fire hoses, and arrests. In Birmingham, peaceful protestors were attacked with police dogs. Martin Luther King Jr -- today revered across the globe -- was imprisoned, vilified, and targeted by the FBI. In hindsight, we now acknowledge the legitimacy of that movement. But the state, at the time, saw it as a threat.

France, in May 1968, witnessed a mass protest that began with university students and grew to include workers, unions, and the broader middle class. President Charles de Gaulle was so alarmed that he contemplated declaring a state of emergency and even mobilized the army. In the UK, the 1984-85 miners’ strike saw Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher deploy over 20,000 police to crush the resistance. That event left an enduring sense of betrayal among Britain’s working class, a psychic wound that still festers in its post-industrial towns.

Even in democratic societies, the reflex of the state is often not dialogue but domination. In the name of order, it chooses silence. In the name of stability, it embraces violence. And in doing so, it forgets a simple truth: The legitimacy of power lies not in its ability to coerce, but in its capacity to listen.

The modern Kenyan state, in its repression of protest, is making a mistake many before it have made. And so did we in Bangladesh during the July Movement. And so might we again, if we do not reflect deeply and honestly.

But some nations have chosen a different path. In South Africa, under the crushing weight of apartheid, the state eventually chose reconciliation over revenge. Nelson Mandela, emerging after 27 years of imprisonment, did not call for retribution. He called for dialogue. And in that call, the state rediscovered its humanity. The transition from apartheid to democracy in South Africa was not without pain, but it was guided by a moral compass that many modern states have lost.

Canada, during its “Occupy” movement, and Germany, in response to recent student and farmers’ protests, showed that dissent can be managed without brutality. Restraint, mediation, and an open ear prevented escalation. There were no mass arrests. No internet shutdowns. No night raids. Because the state remembered that its strength lies in service, not subjugation.

This begs the question: Why do some governments resort to force while others embrace forbearance? Perhaps it lies in how they define power. Is it control -- or is it care?

Too often, long-standing regimes -- whether democratic in name or authoritarian in function -- lose touch with the pulse of the people. Surrounded by sycophants, shielded by layers of bureaucracy, and emboldened by a captured media, they forget that legitimacy is not eternal. It must be renewed -- not through elections alone, but through empathy.

In Kenya, the president’s words have opened a dark door. When a head of state speaks of breaking legs as a form of punishment, he is not just condoning violence; he is instructing it. In that moment, the police are no longer law enforcers -- they become agents of vengeance. And that is how states decay.

In Bangladesh, we are not immune. The lessons of July have not been fully absorbed. We continue to see dissent as a virus, not a vaccine. We clamp down on critique, fearing its virality. But in doing so, we are not curing unrest -- we are incubating extremism. When peaceful protest is punished, what option remains? When the path of dialogue is blocked, the path of destruction becomes appealing.

This is not a call for anarchy. Societies need law, structure, and security. But security must not come at the cost of the soul. A government must ask: why are people angry? Why do the young feel unheard? Why are the streets the only place they find meaning? If a government becomes a source of fear, it ceases to be a government. It becomes a regime.

The protests in Kenya are not merely about taxes -- they are about dignity. The protests in Bangladesh were not merely about recruitment exams -- they were about trust. And when trust erodes, governance becomes performance, not partnership.

As the smoke rises from Nairobi’s streets and the memory of our own July lingers, we must confront an uncomfortable truth: A nation is not judged by how it celebrates its most obedient, but by how it treats its dissenters.

We must learn, urgently, that every protest is a form of communication. It is a message from the people that something has gone wrong -- not with them, but with the architecture of the state. And if we fail to decode that message, we will find ourselves in a cycle of repression, rebellion, and ruin.

Democracy is not just a system -- it is a spirit. And that spirit dies a slow death when governments choose to rule by fear. The road to a developed state is not paved with silence, but with speech. Not with force, but with faith.

So, let us ask -- will Kenya listen? Will we? Or will we, again, mistake the sound of justice for the noise of chaos?

Because if we cannot distinguish between protest and peril, between anger and treason, then we have not just lost the people -- we have lost the plot of the state itself.



HM Nazmul Alam is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected]