Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Supporting our SMEs

The government therefore must ensure that reforms are implemented and reach the entrepreneurs who need them most

Update : 03 Nov 2025, 12:47 PM

We are encouraged by the recent meeting of the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC), which looks to finally acknowledge the importance of our small and medium enterprise (SME) sector as a core driver of the national economy.

SMEs have long been central to our nation’s growth, job creation, and economic resilience. At a time when our economy is undergoing a rebuild, their importance is more pronounced than ever before. Yet, over the years, we have largely dismissed them as an afterthought and a component of our informal sector - a line of thinking that must change.  

To that end, we are also encouraged by some of the proposed reforms such as measures to remove the 10% mandatory deposit on foreign orders or allow loans up to Tk5 lakh without a trade licence. 

Radical ideas are what we need now - the kind that could finally allow these entrepreneurs to be able to operate.

With that said, much like always, it is how we proceed with these potential ideas that will determine whether we are successful in truly empowering the SME sector. Indeed, this sector is no stranger to policy promises that ultimately fizzle out due to our all-too-familiar bureaucratic inertia. 

The government therefore must ensure that reforms are implemented and reach the entrepreneurs who need them most.

Our economic future rests not only on export processing zones or high-rise boardrooms but in workshops, kitchens, labs, and corner shops across the country. If we truly want a more resilient, equitable economy, it is time we start seeing SMEs as integral solutions to our economic problems.

Read More

Zero tolerance for child abuse

Trump’s unpredictability forces India to rethink its strategic autonomy

A national referendum is a must to save the nation from turmoil

Finding balance between revenue and nature

Every person has a right to food

All that glitters

Latest News

Khaleda Zia’s ex-principal secretary Kamal Siddiqui dies

Expatriates to cast votes through IT-supported postal ballots in next JS polls

DMP urges citizens to avoid Moghbazar rail crossing amid repair work

Sust first-year admission test scheduled for January 13–14

India hails maiden women's World Cup title as game-changer

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x