Zero tolerance for child abuse

There are no words to express how deeply shocking it is to learn that the number of children being sexually abused by teachers is on the rise. Reports from Ain o Salish Kendra reveal that in 2024, there were 33 reported cases, more than the combined total of the previous three years (2021–2023). This year, there are at least four cases of children aged between seven to 12 years.

That this is a threat at all in our society is concerning, but to see an increase in the number is just unacceptable. What we must always remember is that these are just incidents that do get reported -- the real numbers likely far exceed what gets reported.

Victims are often forced to keep mum on these incidents -- either by the fear of the social stigma and victim-blaming which persist in our society, or by authorities who choose to save face rather than facilitate justice.

This we see proof of in the painfully slow investigation processes, and the frequency of perpetrators being absolved of any fitting disciplinary action.

Sexual assault is a horrendous crime no matter who it is perpetrated on, but when our children are the ones subjected to it, that too by people whom we've entrusted as educators, it should force us to question: What kind of system have we built that lets something so heinous pass?

Teachers are meant to be the most influential people after parents for a child's upbringing, and if they abuse that power in a way that causes harm to and leaves permanently scars on our future generations, it's definitely cause for alarm.

This cannot go on. We as a society mustn't allow our children, their safety, and their futures to be compromised with.

Only when we stop taking these incidents lightly will we actually see any semblance of safety restored.