Finding balance between revenue and nature

While at first glance, the increase in tourism towards the Sundarbans is a welcome sign, there is an immediate need to remember that, in pursuit of this increasing tourism revenue, we remember to preserve the Sundarbans and not destabilize its ecosystem.

The economic benefits, especially for local communities, as a result of this tourism boom should be appreciated and indeed not discouraged outright. However, what we cannot deny are the potential risks to the ecosystem that sustains our diverse flora and fauna in the area which includes many endangered species.

Thus, balancing economic gains from tourism with environmental conservation is the need of the hour if we are to continue reaping the numerous benefits from our most valuable natural treasure.

Here, the recently developed 20-year Sundarbans Ecotourism Master Plan (2025-2045) is a commendable and indeed necessary step towards finding this balance. Crafted by the Bangladesh Forest Department with international support, the plan emphasizes sustainable, environment-friendly tourism practices that aim to conserve biodiversity while empowering local livelihoods.

Of course, if this long-term master plan is to succeed, its implementation must be rigorous and transparent. We need all successive administrations to remain vigilant and ensure that neither commercial interests nor poorly regulated tourism activities compromise the ecological integrity of the Sundarbans.

This means we will need more effective coordination among forest authorities, environmental agencies, and local communities. Without it, it will not be possible to promptly address any threats such as habitat degradation, pollution, or illegal exploitation.

The Sundarbans must continue to be a natural resource that not only provides economic opportunities but also continues to serve as the critical natural defense against climate change effects such as cyclones and rising sea levels.

As such, its conservation is indispensable for our environmental security as well as sustainable development. Tourism revenue therefore must be balanced with long-term preservation so that our ecological jewel remains intact for future generations.