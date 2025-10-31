Ensuring that the metro remains on track

With the nation still reeling from the tragic incident on October 26 when a bearing pad fell from a metro rail pillar and killed a pedestrian, what is needed now is not just calm reassurance, but action that tells the people that this issue is being taken seriously.

To that end, while Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has since assured the public of safety and resumed services, this is not enough. The reduced speeds we saw after the incident this week also does not inspire confidence, and the last thing this city needs is people believing that the metro rail is unsafe.

Given that this was the second such incident, with a life now lost, what is needed is a full, independent investigation into the entirety of the metro rail project to ensure that we are indeed safe.

Our metro rail has long been heralded as a symbol of progress. However, such progress cannot be sustained without vigilance and that a structural component could fall from a pillar in a high-traffic zone suggests that this was not just a lapse in engineering oversight but a failure in routine inspection protocols.

It is time for Bangladesh to stop responding to infrastructure failures with temporary fixes and public reassurances. The pattern is all-too-familiar: React, deflect, resume. This cannot be our legacy.

We have seen how a single lapse can be catastrophic, and we must ensure that this is not the reality for our metro rail. We hope that the authorities are comprehending the magnitude of this issue, and truly commit to the culture of pro-active maintenance, transparent reporting, and independent audits that we need.

We want the metro rail to truly serve the people, and for that, every bolt, beam, and bearing pad must pass the test.