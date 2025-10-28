Preserving our wildlife

Bangladesh, despite all of its perceived progress, has rightfully been criticized for failing to prioritize its natural heritage. To that end, the alarming decline of our river dolphins’ habitats is yet another one of our failures.

According to recent reports, the homes of both the endangered Ganges river dolphin and the Irrawaddy dolphin are rapidly being destroyed due to pollution, water diversion, and interference of humans in the river systems -- leaving these creatures, long considered indicators of a river’s health, struggling to survive in the very waters that once sustained them.

Experts have echoed the many risks that rampant industrial discharge, unregulated river usage, and the drying of rivers continue to have on not only our wildlife, but on the ecosystems that support millions across the nation. Continued misuse and mismanagement are pushing the dolphins toward extinction, yet we continue to see little to no action taken.

We must recognize that the loss of wildlife is not an isolated environmental concern. It is a national tragedy that reflects our neglect of the natural world and, ultimately, ourselves. When a species as significant as the river dolphin disappears, it signals that our rivers are dying too -- the consequences of which threaten to be devastating if not prevented.

It is, therefore, imperative that authorities act urgently. Efforts must be made to strengthen wildlife protection laws, strictly regulate industrial waste disposal, and preserve natural river flows. Local communities must also be included in conservation efforts by organizing awareness campaigns on how they can play a crucial role in safeguarding river habitats.

It goes without saying: Bangladesh’s progress cannot be measured solely by industrial output or urban expansion, especially if the very essence of our land is destroyed at its expense.

We urge the relevant authorities to prioritize wildlife conservation -- not as a symbolic gesture, but as a national necessity.