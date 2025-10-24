All aboard modernizing our railway

We are on board when it comes to the decision taken by the government to purchase a new fleet of modern locomotives -- an overhaul that is both timely and essential.

With nearly half of the country’s 1,788 coaches past their service life and only 295 locomotives operational, it goes without saying that we have needed a change for some time now. With the increasing number of railway accidents that we have also seen in recent years, the timing is perfect to get serious about upgrading our railway.

We also applaud the scope of the 20-Year Railway Master Plan, encompassing 235 projects and Tk2.33 lakh crore in investment that reflects a bold ambition: To extend the network by 2,877km, link 44 districts, and standardize gauge systems. Such a plan, if implemented earnestly, could be the structural reforms needed to transform our transportation and truly create a unified national transport grid.

Our railway sector is in dire need of efficient management along with necessary upgrades, and if we are able to be successful, not only will it lower congestion on roads and highways, but help us with battling emissions while ensuring equitable access. The onus is now on the authorities to continue to find ways to ensure that we see progress in this sector, and that financial and administrative constraints do not come in the way. As such, full public and political support are essential.

In a country like ours that is grappling with unchecked urbanization, rising energy costs, and climate vulnerability, having a robust railway system becomes an absolute necessity. Our future prosperity heavily depends on connectivity that is safe, affordable, and sustainable.