Ensuring projects fulfil their objective

The Climate-Resilient Livelihood Enhancement Project (CRLEP) going through a revision after Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change questioned its current iteration is the sort of actions we wish to see more in our government - one where projects are not blindly approved but rather are looked over rigorously for any shortcomings.

However, that such a revision was required as a result of the project originally emphasizing on brick-and-mortar infrastructure rather than sustainable livelihood development and poverty reduction that it was intended for also highlights our mindset of identifying development with tangible constructions of infrastructure rather than being able to plan according to the needs of the people the project is supposed to benefit.

As we prepare our nation for the exponentially increasing threat of climate change, it is imperative that our monetary resources are used not only with efficiency, but adhering to the principles of safeguarding our environment as well.

Bangladesh has rightfully been criticized for merely paying lip service to sustainable development over the years. Its unchecked urbanization and obsession with physical megaprojects at the expense of our natural environment has only exacerbated the climate crisis we find ourselves in and has been particularly detrimental to the lives of thousands if not millions in our nation who have seen their natural ecosystems deteriorate alarmingly.

Moving forward, we hope to see more humility from those in governance regarding project revisions, but also more understanding of sustainable development and planning projects that will truly help the nation. Megaprojects may help a nation’s GDP, but that means nothing if they do not benefit the people.