Air pollution is killing our children

Bangladesh is in the midst of a transition as a nation, and we must understand and have patience with the numerous issues that we are dealing with

Update : 23 Oct 2025, 12:24 PM

By now, that Bangladesh - and especially its largest cities of Dhaka and Chittagong - has arguably the worst air quality in the world is no longer a surprise. Year after year, it is the same story of people gasping and wheezing, especially with the dry season approaching and the air quality worsening.

While our air is toxic to all, of particular note is the exponentially adverse impact it is having on our children; according to the State of Global Air 2024 report by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) and Unicef, nearly 19,000 children under the age of five died from air pollution in Bangladesh in 2021 -- averaging more than 50 deaths every day.

That our nation loses over 50 innocent lives on a daily basis to the scourge that is air pollution should be a resounding wake up call for the entire nation.

What is terrifying, however, is that this is a number that will only keep increasing if we do not do something about it.

Addressing the threat posed by air pollution, and the thousands of children that are dying as a result of it, must be prioritized and there should be zero tolerance for anybody, regardless of who they are, who threaten the very future of this nation through their actions.

Bangladesh is in the midst of a transition as a nation, and we must understand and have patience with the numerous issues that we are dealing with simultaneously. However, what we cannot have any more patience for are those who pollute with impunity nor can we have any more patience for reactive policymakers who do not recognize the existential threat air pollution causes. Enough is enough.  

