Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
We continue to overlook road safety

For far too long now, the concerns raised over a lack of road safety have been ignored, which has, sadly, normalized such accidents

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 12:06 AM

A recent survey on fatalities from road accidents in the country has revealed a grim reality: According to the numbers, nearly 66 people die in road-traffic crashes per day, equating to roughly 24,233 deaths in one year. 

This is shocking, given that the figure is nearly four times that of the previously released government estimates of annual deaths (about 5,500). 

While still lower than international estimates, these statistics are by no means acceptable, especially since road safety has been a burning issue for the country for years if not decades now.

We have seen a rise in unruly behaviour on the roads in recent years, in addition to unregulated road access provided to unfit vehicles and drivers alike, and despite the many alarms sounded over the completely avoidable risks of such malpractices on the roads, there has unfortunately been little to no improvement made to the system.

The escalating number of casualties and long-term injuries caused by the selfish mismanagement of transport companies, reckless driving from professionals and individuals behind the wheel, and a general disregard for traffic rules should be an indication that the measures we have attempted to take to counter such safety hazards are simply not working.

For far too long now, the concerns raised over a lack of road safety have been ignored, which has, sadly, normalized such accidents -- to the point where we neither show nor see enough outrage at such news.

We cannot go on like this.

The authorities must prioritize the safety of the citizens by enforcing stricter laws, and seeing to it that those who have thus far been excused for their indifference to traffic rules are penalized. We must stop being a nation that normalizes the loss of human life.

