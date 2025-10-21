Our climate reckoning

That the United Nations on Friday definitively stated that nearly 80% of the world’s poorest, or about 900 million people, are directly exposed to climate hazards exacerbated by global warming comes as no surprise to those in Bangladesh - among the most vulnerable nations to the adverse effects of climate crisis and, despite our progress, a nation that still deeply struggles with poverty.

With that said, that we are unable to make progress on poverty as a result of climate change should anger us -- and every single nation and person that comprise the nearly 1 billion people who continue to suffer this, quoting the United Nations again, “double and deeply unequal burden.”

We have long known, as sufferers, the injustice that nations such as ours face on a regular basis; despite having little to do with causing the current global climate crisis, it is our countries that experience the worst of the climate crisis.

To that end, while this revelation from the United Nations is unsurprising, we must ask: Now what?

That our region of South Asia, despite its impressive progress in fighting poverty, has 99.1% of its poor population exposed to at least one climate hazard, is nothing but a global failure. The UN report, by stating that the region “must once again chart a new path forward, one that balances determined poverty reduction with innovative climate action,” is once again shifting the responsibility to the victims rather than the developed nations that caused the climate crisis.

While it is true that every nation in this region will have to do its part, it is the developed nations who must assist us, as their moral duty, to be able to find that balance. As things stand, every single individual that suffers in our nations due to climate change is due to the ill actions and the inactions of the developed nations. It is time they paid for it.