Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Journalists must be allowed to do their jobs

Such violence against journalists is a threat to any progress we make as a democratic society

 

 

Update : 21 Oct 2025, 02:08 PM

The attack on journalist Jahidul Islam at the office of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in Gulshan is nothing if not yet another example of how dangerous a profession journalism continues to be in this country. 

That the reporter reportedly had his phone smashed, his press ID confiscated, and forcibly thrown out onto the street is beyond shocking, and is not the sort of behaviour that ought to be tolerated by anybody, least of all a party that aspires to lead this nation. 

Such violence against journalists is a threat to any progress we make as a democratic society. Journalists have long been unable to perform their duties without fear of physical harm or intimidation, and it is truly distressing to see that this remains the case in our country.

This task for a free press that is empowered to do its job is even more vital as we edge closer to what has rightfully been hailed as potentially the first free elections in over a decade and a half. 

It must be remembered that while those within the BNP have swiftly condemned the attack, such an incident is not isolated but part of this nation’s alarming pattern of attacks on media professionals which essentially further deteriorates our already-crumbling media freedom and democratic accountability.

We hope that our political parties and law enforcement understand the value of protecting journalists and work to create a safe environment where the press can operate independently and securely. For democracy to thrive, journalists must be guaranteed safety and respect, allowing them to do their jobs without fearing for their lives.

 

 

