Getting to the core of the fires

With the nation still reeling from the horrifying fire in Mirpur last week that claimed at least 16 lives, we have, over the past few days, seen major fires break out across the nation, including the latest one at the Dhaka International Airport.

To say that this is a concerning trend would be an understatement. That we are seeing an uptick in major fires, and for them to be occurring at places such as the capital’s airport, at the switching control room of the Rural Electrification Board in Sylhet that left five surrounding upazilas without power, and the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) raises numerous questions that need to be addressed with immediate effect.

We must also always reserve special praise for everybody who steps up to ensure that these fires do as little damage as possible. From the fire services to the assistance provided by the army, air force, navy, and police, we must salute them all.

However, while we can appreciate the interim government being aware of the public concern regarding the magnitude and frequency of the fires over the past seven days, awareness is not enough.

With probe bodies being formed to investigate the incidents, it is imperative that they are given all the necessary support to ensure that their investigation is as thorough as possible. Fires of such magnitude cannot be brushed aside as just another accident - there must be consequences.

Our country continues to burn at an alarming rate as a result of these frequent fires. Enough is enough.