The signing of the July Charter is unquestionably a milestone event, a moment that offers hope for our democratic aspirations and social progress.

Yet, while we are nothing without hope, ultimately, the value of such a landmark event does not lie within the document itself, nor the ceremony of its signing.

Instead, there will only be value to this if we see the steadfast commitment necessary for its implementation. Even more importantly, this value will be measured in the spirit of working together as a unified collective for a better Bangladesh as we look to transform our politics and governance.

It is also very regrettable that not all parties could join this historic occasion which does not help establish what could be the most important principle in this nation moving forward - broad inclusivity in the political arena.

The legacy of our political landscape has, sadly, been one of polarity and exclusion, with many segments of society all but forgotten. This political culture has hurt us tremendously and has undoubtedly played a major role in curtailing our progress.

If we are to honour the events of the Monsoon Revolution, and are serious about the reforms necessary for this nation as detailed in the charter, successive leaders in government must unequivocally embrace a politics of inclusion -- not merely in rhetoric, but in tangible policies.

Implementing its provisions must be an ongoing, transparent process requiring dialogue, mutual respect, and a readiness to compromise -- a profound shift from confrontation to cooperation. We ought to have learned by now from our own history that we shall have no peace and progress if political parties continue to see each other as adversaries rather than partners in nation-building.

Only through sustained collective effort can we ensure that this moment becomes a lasting chapter of unity. The hope this event gives us is undeniable, but ultimately, it is what we do together from this day forward that will be judged in history.