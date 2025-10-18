Our passport is hurting our rebuild

It is a matter of great frustration that the Bangladeshi passport has once again ranked shockingly low in this year's global passport index. Standing at the 100th position, out of the 106 ranked, the national passport has fallen three spots since last year.

While it was reported earlier this year that visa-free or with visa-on-arrival privileges would be allowed to Bangladeshi passport holders in only 40 countries -- already a devaluation from 42 just the previous year -- this number now stands at 38.

It is true that our passport has historically never held a very high position in such rankings on the global stage, and while it was clear that climbing up the ranks would require long-term and rigorous efforts, it is discouraging to see further decline at this stage of the trajectory of Bangladesh's development.

A lower ranking passport not only devalues the nation to other countries, but also subjects its citizens to varying levels of barriers when traveling overseas -- starting from whether they are allowed into the country in the first place to how they are treated once there.

It is clear that rising the ranks will be an achievement we can only celebrate with years of reparations. However, it is imperative that the authorities treat the issue with urgency, not only to ensure that our citizens are granted the respect and basic rights in foreign lands, but also to allow for further boosts to our economy.

Bangladesh is at a crucial stage of reform, with conversations and efforts consistently underway to rebuild a once-faulty system, and if we are to establish ourselves as a country worthy of our allies’ collaboration and assistance, having the seventh weakest passport is certainly not the ideal situation to be in.