Helping girls reach their full potential

The recent HSC results have once again reflected a well-known trend in our country: Girls continue to outperform boys academically. This year, the pass rate for girls was 62.97%, compared to 54.60% for boys, and girls also outnumbered boys by 4,991 among GPA-5 achievers.

While the lower overall passing rate is cause for pause, and the significantly worse results for boys also raises some questions, that girls, after continuing to perform better at this stage of their academic journey subsequently face the difficulties they do as they grow older, should be looked into with more seriousness.

The fact is that such outstanding academic performance by girls contrasts sharply with the systemic barriers girls and women continue to face as they grow older in Bangladesh. Although girls demonstrate their potential and intellectual capability clearly through education, many are held back by social, cultural, economic, and institutional hurdles.

From early marriage to gender discrimination in the workplace to the lack of access to higher education and vocational training, not to mention the limited participation in political and economic decision-making, challenges and hurdles remain prevalent that prevent women from fully realizing their capabilities.

What we need therefore are more targeted policies to support girls beyond the academic sphere. Investments in higher education scholarships for women, and skills development programs tailored for young women should all be prioritized. Most importantly, we need more gender-sensitive workplaces along with the need to challenge prevailing social norms that limit women's mobility and choices in life.

Bangladesh will fail in its ambitions if we fail to ensure that the promising academic achievements of girls translate into lifelong empowerment and equality. To that end, we must systematically dismantle the barriers that hold our girls back and expect sustained efforts from government, civil society, and the private sector to unlock the full potential of our girls - as our leaders and nation-builders.