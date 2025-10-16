Our search for accountability and justice

As we begin to know more about the horrifying fire that broke out in Mirpur this Tuesday, with now at least 16 lives lost to this tragedy, one thing has once again become abundantly clear: It is time we started holding the owners of these establishments accountable for these deaths.

While further investigation is required to uncover the reason for the fire breaking out, there is no question that many of these 16 lives would not have been lost if the establishment had any form of fire safety measures in place.

We must also take a moment to recognize and appreciate everybody who stepped in; as reported, students from nearby universities, volunteers, police, RAB, and BGB all joined in rescue and support efforts. This is the sort of collective solidarity that we need more of in our nation.

However, what we need even more is to be able to hold callous owners and relevant individuals accountable for these deaths. As per fire service officials, the victims were likely trapped between the second and third floors, unable to escape due to locked rooftop exits and the rapid spread of toxic gas from the chemical explosion.

This is not just tragic and horrifying, but also infuriating. That some if not all of these lives could have been saved had the rooftop not been locked, and that many of them lost consciousness as a result of the toxic fumes released, should anger the entire nation.

But beyond anger, there must be steps to ensure justice. These deaths follow the grotesque trend of disregard that is ubiquitous to our nation, where wealthy and powerful individuals pay no heed to the conditions people work in. The result, when tragedy strikes such as this fire, transform these hazardous workplaces to literal death traps.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and support affected families, and we can only do the same. Failure to do so would continue to perpetuate the cycle of impunity and disregard that has unfortunately come to define our nation - a cycle that continues to burn innocent victims.