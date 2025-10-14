The need for humanity in our prison system

It is simply unacceptable that a staggering 70% of the prison population of our country consists of undertrial prisoners -- individuals awaiting trial, often for minor offenses. Despite commitments to international human rights standards, it is safe to say that our country’s prison system remains rooted in what can only be described as colonial-era punitive philosophies and is not fit for the 21st century, that too for a nation that has such lofty ambitions.

Indeed, the term “correction facilities” for our prisons is questionable to say the least; such facilities are supposed to serve as places of transformation, not punishment. Yet, this is a concept that appears to be foreign for us, where labelling people as guilty criminals has become the norm.

Above it all, we have all but failed to uphold the dignity and well-being of those incarcerated. When pre-trial detainees make up over 70% of the entire prison population, and when systemic delay denies justice, the least we should be able to do is provide humane conditions.

Instead, nothing could be further from being humane; as noted in the Dhaka Tribune’s report, 79,000 inmates occupy facilities built for just over 43,000, and the limited healthcare and minimal access to any sort of support shows the extent of the institutional neglect that combined to violate the fundamental rights of these individuals.

Reform efforts, much like in many other areas of the country, remain largely unimplemented. Yet, this cannot continue. The absence of justice remains a dark shadow that looms over Bangladesh, and it is time we start doing something about it. The humane treatment of people, ensuring legal aid for under-trial detainees, and investing in adequate prison infrastructure should be the bare minimum we can expect.

Humane prison facilities reflect a civilized society. As things currently stand, Bangladesh is not looking like one.