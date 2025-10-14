A shot of hope

We live in a country where preventable diseases still claim thousands of lives each year. To that end, the nationwide rollout of the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) is a significant, ambitious, and commendable undertaking.

Targeting nearly 50 million children between nine months and 15 years, such a campaign, spearheaded by the government with support from Unicef, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the WHO, is more than just a public health intervention but a serious declaration of intent regarding the health of out children.

Indeed, that Bangladesh is only the eighth country in the world to implement this program speaks volumes of how our nation, despite all of our flaws and missteps, has always taken vaccination seriously and has, over the years, demonstrated skillful and efficient implementation of vaccination programs and builds on our strong immunization legacy.

It goes without saying that every child, regardless of geography or income, deserves protection from deadly but preventable illnesses. Typhoid fever, long endemic in our region, disproportionately affects children and the poor and vaccination therefore should no longer be seen as an optional approach but critical.

It is now important to ensure that this campaign reaches the most marginalized -- children in urban slums, remote villages, and displaced communities are the ones who need this vaccine more than anyone else.

Such a campaign is also a blueprint for the future of our healthcare. The effects of climate change continue to exacerbate exponentially, and our unchecked urbanization has not helped. To that end, as disease patterns are reshaped, mass vaccination must evolve from reactive to pro-active.

We are in an era of increasing global health uncertainty. It is essential we remain ahead of diseases, and this TCV campaign offers hope that we can, reminding us that with political will, international cooperation, and community-centred planning, we can protect future generations.