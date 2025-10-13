For the greater good

There are many positives to take from the Dhaka South City Corporation’s (DSCC) recent sanitation and mosquito eradication campaign across Dhaka University, BUET, and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Firstly, it is a commendable step toward healthier urban living in some of our most important and prestigious institutions for learning and higher education. The mobilization of over 1,300 personnel to clear drains, sewers, and footpaths, remove accumulated waste, and apply mosquito control agents is in itself impressive, and reflects a sadly rare alignment of civic urgency and institutional collaboration. We have been calling for such pro-active targeted drives for some time now; with dengue and other vector-borne diseases surging annually, such sanitation measures can no longer be optional.

However, it is crucial that such a campaign is not a one-off spectacle but instead serve as a blueprint for sustained, citywide action. After all, there is no reason why every part of Dhaka does not deserve the same level of attention, particularly more densely-populated residential zones, slum areas, and school vicinities.

The sight of stagnant water and waste going unchecked has unfortunately become normalized across the city. To that end, we urge the relevant authorities to build the capacity so as to have at their disposal a more permanent task force, equipped with adequate manpower and mosquito control agents, to be deployed regularly.

Our fight against disease and urban decay begins with such campaigns. For our city to start becoming more liveable, this is the way forward.