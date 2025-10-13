Funding resilience must be more than a slogan

As a nation, we stand at the frontline of the climate crisis. As the world observes the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction under the theme “Fund resilience, not disaster,” this is a day we can recognize our hard-won advances over the decades since our independence, but also remember that some of the most daunting challenges lie before us in our present and our future.

Indeed, we as a nation have earned the credit we are given globally for our transformation from a country chronically devastated by floods, cyclones, and river erosion into a global example of disaster resilience. From early warning systems that reach the most vulnerable communities to cyclone shelters engineered to withstand the strongest storms to community-based preparedness programs, the lessons we have learned and the practices we have put in place have become the standard and have unquestionably saved countless lives.

However, despite our advances, we continue to be devastated by those same natural disasters; more intense cyclones, prolonged flooding, and saline intrusion and erosions, exacerbated as a result of the climate crisis.

While we must continue to do all we can to strengthen our own preparedness, we are also at the mercy of the climate crisis and simultaneously hindered by limited international financing for resilience-building. As a resource-starved nation, we call on the global community to stay true to this year’s theme to “fund resilience, not disaster” and reframe disaster financing.

It is time to prioritize upfront investments that empower vulnerable populations, bolster infrastructure, and enable climate-adaptive livelihoods. Resilience certainly reduces loss, and we have been resilient as a nation for years now. However, it is resilient finance that is the key to hope for nations such as ours.