A glimmer of hope amidst the darkness

The recent truce and ceasefire in Gaza - while only the first phase - is nonetheless a significant and hopeful milestone after two years of brutality and ongoing suffering for the people of Palestine.

To that end, we welcome this cessation of violence, albeit with cautious optimism. However, all relevant parties involved deserve credit for the immense efforts that have gone into brokering this fragile peace. The willingness of all sides to engage in negotiations, despite the understandably deep mistrust and trauma, does point to a desire to avoid even more deaths.

With that said, it is crucial to stress that such an agreement is futile until all sides adhere to their respective conditions. This is a region that has not seen peace for decades, and it has been the Palestinians who, time and time again, have had to make far more significant sacrifices, with much of the Western world forcing their hand.

Ceasefires are only meaningful when they transform from temporary pauses in violence to sustained commitments to peace and history warns us of the fragility of such accords, especially in a region marked by decades of unresolved grievances and of leaders who have held their end of the deal.

It is equally important to stress that while the ceasefire halts immediate violence, true justice for Palestinians remains a distant dream. Simply halting the violence temporarily does nothing to address the deep-rooted issues of displacement, occupation, and denial of basic rights - issues that are not just two years old but have persisted for decades.

The ceasefire is a vital first step but must only be the beginning. Lasting peace in the region therefore must go beyond the absence of war but instead outline tangible steps toward addressing these injustices and building a future where the people of Palestine can live with some semblance of dignity and security.