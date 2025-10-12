Sunday, October 12, 2025

Creating a better Bangladesh for girls

Girls in Bangladesh have been forced to be resilient, battling for their rights despite the odds

Update : 12 Oct 2025, 12:16 PM

It is vital that, as Bangladesh looks ahead towards creating a more prosperous and equitable economy and society, we do not leave behind more than half of our future population - girls.

There is absolute truth to the statement that, while being a girl should never determine what you can achieve, where you can move, or who you can become, this is the unfortunate reality for millions of girls in our own country. 

To be a nation where girls are denied their rights, where we restrict their choices and limit their futures, is not a nation that is synonymous with progress - rather, it is one associated with backwardness and regression.

While it is true that progress has been made in the lives of girls over the course of our nation’s history, it is also true that we are very far away from guaranteeing their safety and security.

In 2025, the safety and well-being of girls in Bangladesh have faced renewed threats, with reports of gender-based violence having surged and radical elements exploiting instability to suppress girls’ freedoms. For adolescent girls, these risks are compounded, especially in rural and marginalized communities. All of this points not just to violence that perpetuates, but an indifference towards girls’ well-being that must be addressed with immediate effect. 

Girls in Bangladesh have been forced to be resilient, battling for their rights despite the odds. If we are to truly progress as a nation, we must work to eliminate their need to develop resilience as a requirement for survival. 

With yesterday being the International Day of the Girl, it is time for us as a nation to reflect on the crises, both tangible and intangible, girls face daily, and commit to safeguarding their futures and thus the future of our nation.

