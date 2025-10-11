Saturday, October 11, 2025

Germany leading the way for climate justice

We face these existential threats due to no fault of our own but due to the actions of the developed world who have caused the climate crisis we are in today

Update : 11 Oct 2025, 11:35 AM

We appreciate Germany’s record-setting contribution of €11.8 billion to global climate finance in 2024. 

With every passing day, climate-vulnerable nations like ours face existential threats from the adverse effects of climate change, be it rising seas, erratic weather, or ecosystem collapse.

It must also be stated, over and over again, that we face these existential threats due to no fault of our own but due to the actions of the developed world who have caused the climate crisis we are in today.

To that end, Germany’s commitment at least shows semblance of what responsible leadership should look like.

That of this historic sum, €6.1 billion came directly from their federal budget shows a government that understands the magnitude of the threat climate-vulnerable nations face. Also of note is the nearly €1.5 billion earmarked for conserving forests and oceans - directly contributing as bulwarks to climate devastation.

However, while nations such as ours are looking to benefit from this support, this should not be seen as an act of generosity but rather should be standard that other developed nations ought to be following. For our communities experiencing river erosion, salinity intrusion, and flood and cyclone devastation, these funds are justice and not charity. 

It must also be said that this is a fraction of the repayment of the climate debt owed by industrialized nations to nations such as ours - it is their emissions that have endangered the Global South. We hope and expect the rest of the developed world to step up. 

Climate-vulnerable nations are not asking for favours. We are merely demanding what is owed to us.

