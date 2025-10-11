Doing more for emergency response services

The 999 emergency hotline has been among the better initiatives undertaken in recent years. Given the poor history of delivering public services in the country, any efforts made to boost citizen-centricity should be appreciated.

To that end, it is encouraging to see the plan laid out by the government to establish a hundred additional workstations for the 999 emergency hotline, and should be a commendable step towards strengthening public safety and emergency response systems. With an estimated investment of Tk552 crore, this proposed expansion aims to enhance the speed, accuracy, and security of emergency services across the country.

We can only ask for more of such initiatives that understand the importance of citizen-centric governance. Timely access to services such as law enforcement, fire services, and emergency healthcare can save many lives and work towards building more public trust in our institutions.

With that said, the success of this project, much like many others in our country, hinges on the efficient use of resources. Past disruptions and our poor track record of inefficiency are reminders that we need sustainable capacity building. As such, we must ensure that this investment of Tk552cr is used wisely, and then simultaneously be accompanied by clear operational protocols and robust monitoring to prevent waste and ensure round-the-clock functionality.

We are also in agreement with Additional DIG of Police and head of 999 services Mohiul Islam when he calls for people to stop with unnecessary calls, which delay genuine emergency responses that could be life-threatening. To that end, the need for public awareness campaigns is crucial. Emergency lines are misused mostly due to lack of knowledge, and educating citizens on the proper use of the 999 service will help maximize its impact.

We hope, ultimately, that this initiative is the first of many that shows our government committing to more modern and responsive public services. A nation only progresses when it makes life easier for its citizens and truly cares about their well-being and safety.