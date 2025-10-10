Creating a people-friendly tax culture

We appreciate the recent announcements by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman which, on paper, reflect a commitment to rewarding compliance and creating a more people-friendly tax culture, with the restoration of tax refunds being prioritized being commendable.

For years now, The NBR have rightfully been accused of failing to make the tax system more rewarding for those who followed the rules. Compliant taxpayers have long shouldered disproportionate burdens while evasion persisted. That the NBR is directly acknowledging these shortcomings is an excellent first step, with the hope that its intentions of correcting this wrong, and rewarding compliance with tangible rewards, becomes the standard.

We are also encouraged to see the completion and official release of the English version of the Income Tax Act 2023, with the Customs and VAT Acts soon to follow. Such a move is a long time coming and will assist global investors and domestic professionals who rely on clear, accessible legal frameworks.

The NBR however, must demonstrate with actions rather than only words that its realization of embracing transparency and efficiency is legitimate. Modernization efforts are underway, and it is imperative that they continue to be used as an asset to help people with their taxes and not cause further issues.

Ultimately, all of the initiatives should be viewed not as endpoints or isolated achievements but as essential stepping stones needed to create the foundation for a better tax culture. It is also absolutely vital that a people-friendly tax culture becomes the norm in our country, and successive governments must not only uphold this but expand and institutionalize it.

Bangladeshis continue to suffer due to the tax system we have and it is about time we have one that truly serves the citizens and the economy.