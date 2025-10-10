There is no health without mental health

In an increasingly fractured world, and living in a nation that has undergone seismic changes and is on the path to building back better, on World Mental Health Day, Bangladesh, in addition to all of the visible and tangible challenges it continues to face, must also not forget the silent crisis that is mental health.

Bangladesh’s immediate challenges, that of its poverty, unemployment, and public health emergencies remain vital. Yet, despite our recurring realities, addressing mental health issues remains dangerously under-addressed.

This year’s theme, “Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies,” is also one that ought to resonate deeply for our nation. From the anxiety due to our economic instability to the trauma of losing homes to floods and other climate-induced catastrophes to the ever-present suffering of Rohingya refugees, this is a nation where psychological distress is ubiquitous despite its invisibility.

Yet what is most important is removing the stigma that continues to surround our mental health, playing a significant role in barring access to care. There is little to no budget allocated to mental health, and trained professionals remain painfully low in number and only concentrated in larger cities.

The reality for millions of Bangladeshis is a life suffering in silence, with support being nothing but a distant dream.

However, for Bangladesh to progress as a nation, and become a better nation for its people, ignoring the importance of mental health is not an option. This begins first by addressing the taboos and stigmas associated with it, and working together to destigmatize seeking help.

On this World Mental Health Day, we need to see the commitment from our leaders to building a Bangladesh that truly commits to the health of its citizens. For that to happen, mental health can no longer be an afterthought.