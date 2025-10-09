Steadying our future economy

he World Bank’s latest Bangladesh Development Update report that was published earlier this week has given us reasons for optimism - GDP growth, which has been sluggish over the past couple of years, is projected to rise to 4.8% in FY26 and, more encouragingly, could reach 6.3% in FY27.

While these are indeed reasons to be optimistic, we would do well to remember that these projections will not be our reality if we do not address the numerous issues that continue to hold back our economy.

To that end, we would do well to heed the words of Jean Pesme, World Bank Division Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan who acknowledged that our economy has shown resilience but that there was no scope to take this for granted, while adding that Bangladesh needed bold reforms and faster implementation.

The truth is numerous components of the economy remain very fragile, of which revenue mobilization, banking sector vulnerabilities, energy needs, unchecked urbanization, and our woeful business climate remain some of our biggest challenges.

While these are not issues that will be fixed overnight, they are also issues that must be addressed for us to get our economy back on track. As such, there is no alternative but to continue our reform efforts and ensure that eventually, we find solutions that will help address these issues.

For Bangladesh to ultimately break out of this economic stagnation and begin to reach its potential as a thriving economy, the large-scale changes and reforms identified by the World Bank and other global experts must be heeded and acted upon.

We hope that, as the country prepares for elections next year, every potential government sees the importance of continuing reforms, and ushers in a new era of productivity and development for the country.