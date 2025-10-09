Combating dengue requires pro-active measures

With over 52,000 infections and at least 220 deaths recorded this year, and with deaths being recorded daily, it is tragic how we continue to fail to minimize the devastation caused by dengue.

Year after year, it overwhelms hospitals, leaving hundreds of families mourning their loved ones falling prey to this deadly disease. Much like all other crises, dengue too affects those most vulnerable in society the most, those who do not have the luxury to seek out immediate healthcare.

This has long been a public health emergency and one that demands immediate, coordinated action. In addition to dengue, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases have become endemic threats, only exacerbated by our unchecked urbanization, inadequate drainage systems and waste management, and, most importantly, the gross neglect and disregard shown, not just by relevant authorities but also the entirety of society.

What is most frustrating is that despite repeated outbreaks, our response has remained the same - reactive, fragmented, and dangerously slow.

We have long needed a pro-active, year-round strategy that is rooted in prevention to address dengue rather than reactive measures once the disease is already beyond prevention in the country.

This includes investing in mosquito-resistant infrastructure, identifying and eliminating breeding grounds early, and having public education campaigns offering clear, actionable guidance on the best prevention methods against dengue.

It is about time we stop being surprised by the damage dengue does and prepare for it year-round to minimize its impact. It is only with the right political will, commitment, and collaboration will we succeed in doing this.

Our reactive measures against dengue has cost the nation dearly - not just in the hundreds of lives lost but also in economic productivity and a strain on our already-inadequate healthcare. A resilient, prevention-first approach is the only way.