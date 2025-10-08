Keeping the remittance flowing

To say that our expatriate workers around the world have been life savers for our economy would be doing them a disservice; over the past year, despite the numerous challenges we have faced as a nation, among the consistently bright spots for us has been our remittance earnings.

Bangladesh’s remittance inflow of $2.68 billion in September 2025, the highest of the current fiscal year, has only reaffirmed the critical role our expatriate workers play in sustaining our nation’s economy, not only providing a stable source of foreign exchange but also supporting millions of households as we continue to struggle through a cost of living crisis.

However, this resilient and vital flow of funds, especially given global economic uncertainties, also brings to light just how important it is to maintain efficient, accessible remittance channels.

That we have seen a year-on-year growth from $2.40 billion in September 2024 is good news, as it shows the sustained confidence among our overseas workers in formal banking systems. However, we must ensure that this remains the case, and that illegal channels, which remain popular for many reasons, do not remain viable options, and that our expats are given every reason to choose formal channels.

This includes streamlining banking procedures, enhancing digital platforms, and offering competitive incentives along with doing away with excessive transaction fees and addressing bureaucratic delays that may also play a part in deterring them from adopting formal remittances.

In the long run though, we must do more to ensure that remitted funds also find a way to become productive investments for the nation rather than solely consumption. There is much scope to explore the developmental impact of remittances, and could be yet another component to remittance earnings transforming our economy.

Bangladesh continues to rebuild as an economy, and our expat workers remain at the heart of that rebuild. Any government in Bangladesh therefore must recognize their growing importance to our economy, and do all that is possible to ensure that they receive the respect and dignity that they have earned.