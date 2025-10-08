No prosperity without women’s participation

That Bangladesh is undergoing economic difficulties is no surprise to anybody anymore; since the events of the Monsoon Revolution, this has been a nation rebuilding, with our growth rate sharply reducing as the interim government has looked to bring stability to the nation.

However, in the midst of these challenges, that our poverty rate increased in FY25 while overall labour force participation declined is reason for concern. What is even more concerning though is the fact that this reduction in labour force participation -- falling to 58.9% from 60.9%, was driven primarily by a decline in female participation.

Women’s workforce participation has long been a cornerstone of our economic ascent, and this retreat of women from formal employment not only undermines household incomes but weakens our national productivity and ambitions of inclusive growth. It is important therefore for immediate and targeted interventions to nip this negative trend in the bud and ensure that this does not become a long-term trend.

Of note is to recognize and address the deeply entrenched gender norms that continue to restrict women’s mobility. From the disproportionate burden of unpaid domestic labour to the scourge that is child marriage to the limited access to childcare for working mothers, all of these factors constrain opportunities for our country’s women.

In addition, we must also do more to expand access to market-relevant skills training, especially in rural regions, and strengthen linkages between training programs and employers. In addition, awareness campaigns must continue to do their part to shift social norms around women’s work and help remove structural barriers.

Bangladesh may yet harbour ambitions of prosperity and development, but such ambitions will fail with certainty if women are not an equal part.