Our dreams of sustainability

Today is World Habitat Day 2025, with its theme of fostering sustainable cities and communities of particular significance to us - a nation that has long spoken of development only from the point of view of megaprojects and the amount of concrete used at the expense of our environment, our natural resources, and any semblance of sustainability.

Indeed, this is a timely moment to critically reflect on our unchecked urbanization and the impact it has had on our living. This rapid urban growth has certainly resulted in opportunities, but also serious challenges that have long demanded urgent sustainable development interventions.

As our cities, and in particular our capital city of Dhaka, expand uncontrollably, we see more and more unplanned settlements sprawl across lands, with people living there often lacking basic services such as clean water, sanitation, and reliable electricity. This has only deepened urban poverty and resulted in millions being exposed to severe health risks, not to mention only exacerbating the environmental degradation.

Unchecked urbanization - and its consequences such as poor waste management and inadequate sewerage systems - has also led to the rampant loss of our green spaces, waterways, and agricultural lands, and it has made our very vulnerable nation even weaker to climate change impacts such as floods and heatwaves.

For us to harness the potential of our urban growth but also ensure dignified, inclusive living, we must stop merely talking about sustainable development strategies and start prioritizing them. This naturally starts with better urban planning, and investment in improved public transportation, waste management, and green infrastructure.

World Habitat Day is the day to reflect on our reactive urban expansion and instead shift towards pro-actively building our urban areas sustainably -- one that balances economic development with social equity and environmental stewardship.