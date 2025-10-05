Redefining our tourism sector

It goes without saying that for decades now, our tourism potential has remained largely untapped. We boast rich cultural heritage, splendid natural landscapes, and tremendously vibrant communities -- yet the sector has continued to struggle.

However, the recent unveiling of the Community-Based Tourism Guideline by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism could be a turning point for our tourism -- one that could finally steer the industry toward a more positive direction.

We can certainly appreciate the belief that tourism can be a force for equity and empowerment; as the ministry rightly stated: “The primary aim was to empower marginalized communities and improve living standards at the grassroots through sustainable tourism.”

Such a vision, to involve local communities in tourism development is a welcome change, shifting the traditional focus from top-down development to local stewardship, empowering local communities to be more active architects of their own prosperity.

By identifying potential sites, engaging local families, and protecting overused destinations from environmental degradation, such an approach could be the blueprint required for tourism in Bangladesh that uplifts rather than exploits -- one that can then resonate with potential tourists both local and international.

However, much like all other situations in our country, policy alone cannot transform anything, much less an industry that has long been languishing. What is needed now is political will, coordinated implementation, and genuine investment to bring about this transformation.

Our tourism story till date has been one of missed opportunities. It is time for us to change this narrative, and work towards not only reviving our tourism sector but redefining it into a model for meaningful change, driven by community-led development.