Keeping elections free from fabrication

With Bangladesh gearing up for general elections in February 2026, our country, much like the rest of the world, faces the grave and fast-evolving threat of artificial intelligence-fueled disinformation.

Deepfakes, synthetic voice clones, and AI-generated videos continue to flood the internet at a shocking pace. All of this false information and propaganda misleads voters and undermines electoral transparency, ultimately resulting in damaging the integrity of our democratic process while also further deepening political divisions.

While we appreciate the Election Commission recognizing this threat and warning that AI misuse poses an even greater danger than traditional electoral malpractice, simply stating this fact without taking precautions would be a mistake and the authorities must act decisively.

We need the EC to be empowered with real-time monitoring capabilities and support must also come from social media platforms who must cooperate in swiftly removing false content. Crucially, public awareness campaigns on digital literacy continue to become more and more essential to educate voters against manipulation. False information is propagated mostly when people fail to separate truth from lies, and having a more digitally-literate population will go a long way to ensuring that people quickly recognize such nefarious attempts at manipulation.

With developed nations already seeing how AI can be exploited to manipulate elections -- including doctored videos of opposition leaders and fake audio clips of candidates -- we must recognize just how serious the risks are. Bangladesh has a vast and growing social media user base, which is also largely unchecked. Without appropriate intervention, the much-awaited and anticipated election risks being an election of battling algorithms -- a reality that nobody wants.