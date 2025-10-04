A better nation is an inclusive nation

here is no doubt that we as a nation have made, despite many blunders, impressive strides in economic growth and social development.

However, while these achievements have led to millions in the country living better and more dignified lives, true progress is only achieved when there is a genuine commitment to peace and inclusion for all of its citizens, regardless of their background.

To that end, nowhere does this apply more than in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) - among the most picturesque areas of the country and yet a region that continued to be scarred - not just by sporadic incidents of conflict but what appears to be unfulfilled promises of peace.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord signed in 1997 was hailed as a landmark step toward ending decades of violent insurgency and ensuring the rights of the indigenous peoples in the region. Yet, it is a shame that, more than two decades later, we continue to have this conversation, with many of the core sections of the accord remaining unimplemented.

We hope that successive governments do not marginalize the voices of the indigenous inhabitants and instead listen with sincerity, with their rights safeguarded not only in words but also in decisive actions. As mentioned by experts on the matter, this situation is not unsolvable, but it will require the adequate political will and empathy to bring about meaningful change.

Development without equitable justice and dignity is hollow, and true progress is not measured solely in GDP or mega-projects. We must strive to be a nation where all citizens feel safe, respected, and included within the social fabric. Only by healing the wounds of the past and embracing our diversity will we build a future that is truly just, peaceful, and prosperous for all.