The climate finance gap is an international failure

We as a nation should be deeply concerned that, as per a recent report in the Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh faces a $232 billion climate finance gap by 2030. However, what such a gap for just one climate-vulnerable developing nation such as ours shows, this is an international failure - of woefully failing to support climate-vulnerable nations.

Let it be repeated over and over again that nations such as ours are not responsible for this climate crisis. Indeed, it is the developed world, the nations of the Global North, who have been solely responsible for creating the climate crisis.

Nations such as ours remain on the frontline of global warming’s devastating impacts, and it is also nations like us who are left to pay the price of delayed and inadequate climate finance from the developed world -- a debt they owe for causing and perpetuating the climate crisis.

The roots of the climate crisis are deeply embedded in historical emissions from developed countries who have industrialized at the cost of our planet by generating the carbon emissions responsible for today’s global catastrophe. Meanwhile, our annual loss from climate impacts is already around 1.3% of GDP and predicted to grow drastically unless adaptation funding markedly improves.

This widening financing gap is not a failure of Bangladesh’s or any other nation’s resolve. We continue to do what we can, from pioneering climate-smart agriculture, water management, and resilience strategies on limited budgets, showing commendable determination to minimize climate damage. Yet, our survival - and the survival of similar vulnerable nations - hinges on a stark and painful truth: The developed world must stop going back on their promises and put their money where their mouths have long been.

Our challenge is emblematic of a collective failure to translate pledges into timely and adequate climate finance support. It is about the failure of the developed world to uphold its responsibilities and pay for a crisis of their own doing.