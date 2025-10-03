Getting pro-active with earthquake preparedness

The recent earthquakes in the Philippines and Indonesia once again bring to light the dangers earthquakes pose, and how woefully underprepared we are as a nation were we be hit with one.

We have long known that we sit precariously close to significant active fault lines, and are susceptible to a catastrophic earthquake at any time. Our capital city of Dhaka in particular is dangerously close to this looming threat.

However, it is Dhaka’s unchecked urbanization that only magnifies the risks; as among the most densely-populated cities in the world, along with the proliferation of poorly-constructed buildings without proper adherence to any safety codes, these conditions make the situation a ticking time bomb. Most of our structures are vulnerable to collapse, and our city's limited open spaces only exacerbate this threat and worsens the potential human toll.

Despite these realities, to say that our earthquake preparedness remains fragmented and insufficient is an understatement. Awareness campaigns, emergency drills, and infrastructure strengthening efforts are all but missing, and given the magnitude of the potential catastrophe, the lackadaisical approach to it is truly shocking.

It is crucial to recognize that this threat is not just theoretical, and demands urgent, coordinated action at national and local levels. From enforcing strict building codes and identifying vulnerable infrastructure to expanding and scaling community education on earthquake preparedness to conducting regular, mandatory earthquake drills, these are all steps that must be taken with immediate effect to begin to fortify our nation.

We can no longer risk complacency. A massive earthquake hitting an unprepared Dhaka would be a catastrophe of an unfathomable scale. We have always been reactionary as a nation, but waiting until this disaster strikes is something we cannot afford.