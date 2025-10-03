Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Getting pro-active with earthquake preparedness

We can no longer risk complacency

Update : 03 Oct 2025, 11:09 AM

The recent earthquakes in the Philippines and Indonesia once again bring to light the dangers earthquakes pose, and how woefully underprepared we are as a nation were we be hit with one.

We have long known that we sit precariously close to significant active fault lines, and are susceptible to a catastrophic earthquake at any time. Our capital city of Dhaka in particular is dangerously close to this looming threat.

However, it is Dhaka’s unchecked urbanization that only magnifies the risks; as among the most densely-populated cities in the world, along with the proliferation of poorly-constructed buildings without proper adherence to any safety codes, these conditions make the situation a ticking time bomb. Most of our structures are vulnerable to collapse, and our city's limited open spaces only exacerbate this threat and worsens the potential human toll. 

Despite these realities, to say that our earthquake preparedness remains fragmented and insufficient is an understatement. Awareness campaigns, emergency drills, and infrastructure strengthening efforts are all but missing, and given the magnitude of the potential catastrophe, the lackadaisical approach to it is truly shocking.

It is crucial to recognize that this threat is not just theoretical, and demands urgent, coordinated action at national and local levels. From enforcing strict building codes and identifying vulnerable infrastructure to expanding and scaling community education on earthquake preparedness to conducting regular, mandatory earthquake drills, these are all steps that must be taken with immediate effect to begin to fortify our nation.

We can no longer risk complacency. A massive earthquake hitting an unprepared Dhaka would be a catastrophe of an unfathomable scale. We have always been reactionary as a nation, but waiting until this disaster strikes is something we cannot afford.

Read More

We must remain prepared to address food insecurity

Basketball and our youth

As the UK grows rice, Bangladesh fights the heat

We continue to ignore the national emergency that is air pollution

Celebrating our culture and coexistence

Can we have universal social protection?

Latest News

Bangladesh slams Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

Lille goalkeeper saves three penalties in Europa League win

Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla

We must remain prepared to address food insecurity

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x