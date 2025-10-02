Thursday, October 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
We continue to ignore the national emergency that is air pollution

Make no mistake about it, the air pollution crisis has long been a national emergency

Update : 02 Oct 2025, 11:17 AM

Bangladesh’s air pollution crisis is at this stage nothing if not a daily assault on public health, economic stability, and environmental integrity. It is a crisis that worsens with every passing day, and with it, worsens the state of our country and our people simultaneously.

It is particularly egregious that, despite having over 200 environmental laws, including the Environment Conservation Act 1995 and the Air Pollution (Control) Rules 2022, it is the same issue of enforcement that remains woefully inadequate.

To that end, we can only agree with the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) which earlier this week held a public hearing that laid bare the urgency of the situation.

While we can acknowledge the difficulty for a nation such as Bangladesh to overnight transform its air quality, what we must call out is the overall lack of political will, combined with our culture of weak implementation as well as technical limitations.

Dhaka continues to rank near the top of the world’s most polluted cities and experts have long warned of rising diseases as a result of our toxic air. It is astonishing how we also fail to take into account the economic burden of healthcare as a result of air pollution - one which, much like everything else, disproportionately affects low-income families who fail to afford treatment or preventive measures.

Make no mistake about it, the air pollution crisis has long been a national emergency - one that demands a concerted response. This starts with stricter implementation of the many laws we have to protect our air, along with strict penalties for violators.

The least a citizen of a nation can expect is having the right to breathe in clean air. We must rise to this challenge or risk an increasingly unwell nation.

 

