Celebrating our culture and coexistence

As Durga Puja culminates, bringing to an end among the most sacred and festive weeks of the calendar year, it is a moment to remind ourselves of the significance of this week.

While the festivities are a vibrant celebration of faith and tradition for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, this week is, and must continue to be, a powerful symbol of our nation’s rich diversity and communal harmony.

Historically, this has been an occasion where communities of different religious backgrounds come together in celebration. This harmony is an invaluable thread in Bangladesh’s social fabric, more important and relevant today than ever as we navigate the challenges of building back a nation.

Incidents of violence or vandalism in years past and present have attempted to cast shadows over this joyous occasion and threatened to undo the pluralistic nature of our society. Yet, as we have seen time and time again, it is the collective resolve of the people, be it local communities or the authorities concerned, that have risen to the occasion to challenge these views that look to stoke fear and disharmony.

In an ever-evolving world with increasingly complex challenges, we must continue to rise above divisive forces and cherish our shared heritage. We must honour the values of tolerance, respect, and mutual understanding - values that our nation was created upon, and ones that will be key if we are to thrive in the future.

We must send a collective message that the disruption of harmony will not be tolerated, and that ultimately, we as a people are stronger and more resilient when we have a society where any and all festivals can be celebrated without fear.

We wish our readers a wonderful and blessed Durga Puja.