The Rohingya crisis cannot be solved through assistance alone

We are appreciative of the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka announcing that Japan will provide $3.4 million to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Japan has long been an ally and has stood by Bangladesh in moments of need -- from disaster relief to development aid.

However, while Japan’s latest gesture is certainly proof of its continued commitment to the Rohingya crisis and reflects a commendable sense of global responsibility, such gestures, however sincere or with good intentions, cannot obscure the deeper truth: Bangladesh remains the primary bearer of a crisis it did not create.

Over one million Rohingya refugees continue being sheltered in Cox’s Bazar after fleeing persecution and violence in Myanmar. Despite our own limited resources and mounting domestic challenges, we continue to uphold our moral duty, offering refuge where most if not all other nations, those with far greater resources, have turned away.

International assistance therefore, while vital and thoroughly earned for Bangladesh as a result of its actions, is not and will never be a substitute for a durable solution. Humanitarian aid sustains lives but it does not restore them. The Rohingya have suffered enough, and shall continue to suffer, and it is the rest of the world that must take responsibility for this suffering.

Repatriation efforts have all but stalled, mired in diplomatic inertia and Myanmar’s continued defiance. We wonder if the global community will ever move beyond platitudes and exert meaningful pressure on Myanmar and hold the military regime accountable for the crimes committed against its own people.

The Rohingya have more than earned the right to justice, citizenship, and to return home. Bangladesh too has earned more than applause and gratitude -- it deserves solidarity in action. Bangladesh cannot carry this burden alone, nor should it be expected to.