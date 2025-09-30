People have a right to know

While Bangladesh’s ultimate goal is to become a functional democracy, such a goal continues to be compromised by a lack of transparency and accountability.

To that end, we are firmly in agreement with the advocates at the Right to Information Forum, who warn that without genuine transparency -- especially within political parties -- democracy in Bangladesh will remain an elusive ideal.

Indeed, it is truly unfortunate that despite having commendable laws that enshrine the right to information, it is the age-old gap between legislation and implementation that continues to hold our nation across sectors.

Among the current issues is the stagnation of the Information Commission, a body essential for safeguarding citizens’ access to information.

More than a year has passed without the reconstitution of the commission or the appointment of a chief information commissioner, essentially crippling the commission’s ability to function effectively and also weakening the public’s capacity to hold the government accountable.

Such silence and failure to explain delays raises questions about whether accountability is being seen as optional rather than fundamental to good governance -- and sets a dangerous precedent. It goes without saying that such an attitude is incompatible with the ambitions of a healthy democracy. Bangladesh has had a long history of lethargy undermining good governance practices, but it is attitudes such as this that must be eliminated.

Reestablishing the Information Commission and ensuring it functions independently and effectively allows citizens to reclaim their right to information. Our future must be one where political entities and public officials are open, answerable, and subject to scrutiny, and where people are not deprived of vital information. That is what will establish us as a functional democracy.