Translating words into action

We must commend how our delegation, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, fared at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly. However, while the chief adviser delivered powerful promises and a vision for global justice, the true test, not just for Bangladesh but the rest of the world, lies in translating rhetoric into urgent, concrete action.

For Bangladesh, strategic diplomatic engagement was at the heart of the event, expanding crucial regional partnerships and asserting leadership on pressing global issues like climate change and the Rohingya crisis. While these remain of paramount importance, and will continue to be key in the medium and long term, there is the urgent need for pragmatic reforms at home that must not be overlooked.

However, the chief adviser’s ability to unite political parties, and his appeal to non-resident Bangladeshis to assist with our nation-building endeavours, are laudatory and should serve as a beacon of how politics that unites rather than divides ought to be practiced more by those within our country. We continue to be thought of as a nation where retributive politics and a culture of vengeance dominates, and we must take lessons from the chief adviser and work to eliminate this tag.

While the current interim government would very likely not be present for the next UNGA, the lessons gained should be clear: Visionary leadership will earn global respect but if we are to be considered a success, especially with our efforts to rebuild the nation, we must plan, implement, and execute effectively at home.

The chief adviser’s compelling call for justice and sustainable development, and his ability to touch upon numerous issues both at home and around the world are a testament to his leadership. However, for us, they must inspire a nationwide push for taking effective action against the challenges we face. Without decisive implementation and strengthening of governance and diplomacy, we will remain a nation that fails to live up to its promise.