We are killing our rivers

Today as the world marks Rivers Day, we find ourselves as a nation that, while calling rivers our lifelines and a core part of our identity, have also callously been contributing to their slow but sure demise.

To say that this is a cause for national embarrassment would be an understatement. Our once mighty rivers such as the Buriganga, Turag, and Karnaphuli have now become synonymous with filth and toxicity, choked with industrial waste, encroached upon by illegal structures, and all but robbed of any ecological dignity.

There is no questioning the environmental concern regarding the death of our rivers. However, due to their importance across the country’s other key sectors such agriculture, fisheries, and transportation, not to mention their role in climate resilience, this degradation is no less than a national crisis.

Decades of neglect, corruption, and short-sighted urbanization have transformed flowing bodies of water into toxic drains, carrying poison rather than promises. Court rulings, legal orders, or public outcry - nothing has been sufficient to stop the illegal mining, river grabbing, and unregulated waste disposal that continue unabated.

Yesterday’s editorial in this newspaper spoke of reducing reforms to rhetoric, and this is where our nation must do better. Declarations of “river protection” mean nothing without concrete action. Enforceable zoning laws, empowered river commissions, and transparent accountability mechanisms are the very least we can do to begin to see some change.

Rivers are not just our resources but our very heritage and identity. Tagore’s verses to village folklore to songs that are loved to this day, our rivers have shaped this nation and what it stands for. To lose them is essentially losing ourselves, and that is a reality we should not tolerate.