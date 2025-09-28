Securing and celebrating our diversity

As we usher in the festivities around Durga Puja, we must remember and cherish it for what it is: Not only an occasion of rich religious and cultural significance for our Hindu population but simultaneously a vibrant symbol of our nation's pluralism.

However, it has been disappointing to see the incidents of intolerance that have always left an ugly mark on what ought to be a celebration of communal harmony. A nation is judged by how it treats its minorities, and on that front, there remains much work to be done for our country.

To that end, the government's deployment of 430 Border Guard Bangladesh platoons to safeguard the nearly 3,000 puja mandaps across the country is much needed, and is a testament to the imperative that safety and peace remain uncompromised amidst an atmosphere that has unfortunately is sometimes fraught with communal tension.

Durga Puja has long been a living expression of coexistence in our country, a festival where communities historically intertwined across faiths come together in celebration. Yet, recent years have seen episodes of targeted violence and political rhetoric inflaming divisions.

The readiness of the Border Guard and other security forces to prevent violence during this period is hence crucial, but it must also be accompanied by an earnest commitment nationwide to nurturing communal harmony, not just during celebrations but year-round.

We are a nation that is rebuilding and in this delicate task, safeguarding religious minorities and promoting inclusive celebrations are crucial pillars of democracy and progress. The true strength of any nation lies in its cultivation of mutual respect and shared identity among diverse groups. This week offers an opportunity for reflection -- not just of faith but of national unity.