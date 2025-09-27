A digital step towards trust and accountability

To say that the people of Bangladesh have had a less-than-ideal relationship with its law enforcement agencies and the people who work for them would be an understatement. We are a country where, unfortunately, access to justice often feels like a distant promise.

To that end, Bangladesh Police’s nationwide rollout of online General Diary (GD) services is a step in the right direction. That citizens can file GDs from the comfort of their homes, with no more waiting in line or navigating intimidating precincts, must be lauded.

This is what digitization should be used for -- improving upon a public service and recalibrating it towards what it was supposed to be for -- dignity and inclusion.

In Bangladesh, the police station is a symbol of both protection and fear. Hence, the move to digitize GDs, through apps or a 24/7 hotline, eliminates the fear component and instead empowers victims to report incidents without delay or discomfort.

What is arguably equally important is potentially creating a digital trail, reducing the opacity that has long plagued police procedures and bringing in some much needed transparency.

Of course, online GDs should only be the first step in implementing broader reforms. What is important immediately, however, is that we do not lose sight of this initiative, and that all stakeholders play their part dutifully to ensure its success.

Bangladesh improves significantly if policing wasn’t stuck in retrograde norms and practices. However, despite the embracing of digital solutions, policing doesn’t improve with mere gadgets and technology but with responsiveness, accountability, and empathy. To that end, we have hope for a police force and a law enforcement climate where citizens, regardless of class or geography, feel seen, heard, and protected.