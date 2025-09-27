Reforms reduced to rhetoric

After the events of last year’s Monsoon Revolution, there was almost universal agreement that our nation would need significant reforms if we were to start making progress across sectors and institutions. While implementing such large-scale reforms, especially given Bangladesh’s history, is easier said than done, there appeared to be collective consensus regarding their importance among stakeholders.

To that end, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus recently emphasizing how critical these reforms, especially related to labour, are for attracting large-scale foreign direct investment (FDI), a key lifeline for Bangladesh's manufacturing sector and overall development, remains as true today as it was when the interim government first took oath more than a year ago. Labour reforms -- especially those that improve workplace safety, workers’ rights, and health standards -- are indispensable to ensure Bangladesh can be competitive and appealing to global investors.

However, despite the recognized necessity, we are compelled to note, time and time again, the sluggish pace of reforms. With elections only a few months away and combined with the current interim government’s limited mandate, we must also question whether these reforms stand a chance of being fully realized.

Our political and economic uncertainty coupled with the all-too-familiar administrative hesitance have all but threatened to stall, or even reverse, the momentum that efforts to reform require. Such delay in implementing meaningful reform begs the question: Will these reform efforts be sacrificed to electoral convenience and short-term political calculations?

The chief adviser continues to commit to enacting meaningful and lasting reforms. However, given the timeline, there is the very real risk that this administration will fail to uphold this promise -- leading to further undermining investor confidence and the overall morale of the people of this country.

To that end, we hope that reform efforts remain top of mind for the next administration -- not just to pick up where these efforts left off but to fully embrace and accelerate the agenda. Such reforms will be the foundation for our international reputation, social stability, and ultimately, our future.