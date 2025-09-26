Furthering diplomatic efforts

It is encouraging to see Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, currently in the United States attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), actively engaging with global leaders to bolster Bangladesh’s diplomatic and economic ties.

With a slew of high-level meetings with prominent figures from across the globe, the chief adviser’s efforts to introduce political leaders to top companies, advocating for health and financial sector innovations, and inviting international partners to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh not only shows the right intent for the betterment of the nation, but also displays his global reach as a leader.

To say that these diplomatic engagements are vital for our country would be an understatement. Bangladesh is looking to revitalize its economy, which continues to face headwinds including slowed growth, a cost of living crisis, and financial sector vulnerabilities. The chief adviser’s outreach thus underscores the importance of strengthening international partnerships to support our rebuilding efforts.

However, these diplomatic engagements mean nothing if there is no improvement within our own country. Without fostering transparent governance and economic reforms, without improvements to the finance sector, and without investment in infrastructure and digitization, all such efforts will be in vain.

Only a conducive domestic environment can complement and amplify the benefits of diplomatic initiatives, enabling our nation to be on the right track to secure sustainable growth and development in the long term.

Bangladesh’s strategic rebuilding will take time , and it begins with our leaders engaging with partners. We have long been told that this is a pivotal opportunity for Bangladesh to reassert itself as an economy, and we must see real intent and thought if we are to truly boost investor confidence and international cooperation.