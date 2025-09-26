Protecting journalists requires more than promises

We appreciate the words of Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam who this week stated that the government was working sincerely in formulating an ordinance aimed at safeguarding the rights of journalists. However, at this stage, words are simply not enough.

It is safe to say that, regardless of the administration in power, journalism in Bangladesh has continued to suffer over the years -- be it ensuring that journalists are paid fairly and on time or ensuring that they are free to report unbiasedly and without the fear of retribution from powerful entities and individuals, or ensuring an environment where fact-based journalism takes precedence over politically-motivated messaging.

Journalists should be viewed as cogs in the bureaucratic system but instead allowed to function as the backbone of democratic accountability. Yet, journalism in our country remains vulnerable to arbitrary dismissal, harassment, and even violence.

Credit must be given where due, with Bangladesh’s 16 place improvement in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) showing that the interim government has helped create a safer space for journalism to thrive. However, there is the real threat of us going backwards once again if the necessary steps are not taken.

This begins with ensuring journalists can do this job to make a living. While promises to resolve arrears and raise advertisement rates are positive, there must be more done to ensure fair compensation if our country is serious about this industry, else it will continue to hemorrhage talent. To this point, the adviser rightly noted that “if journalists can be ensured good salaries, many problems existing in the media will be solved.”

The interim government, and indeed all successive administrations, must treat this ordinance as a foundational step. By enshrining protections for press freedom and ensuring financial security, journalism can once again have a chance to thrive as an industry.

Bangladesh’s future prosperity is connected to ensuring a free and functional press. Protecting journalists should not be seen as a luxury but as a necessity.