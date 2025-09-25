A corruption-free Bangladesh needs a reformed ACC

When it comes to reforming the nation, among the most pertinent issues, not just in recent years but for decades now, that we have failed to address is corruption.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was itself supposed to undergo reforms; despite being the institution tasked with curbing graft and ensuring accountability, the institution has disappointingly failed to deliver on its promise, instead being mired in political influence, inefficiency, and lack of independence.

To that end, it is deeply disheartening to hear Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) chief and head of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Reform Commission, raising serious concerns about the stagnant progress on ACC reforms, emphasizing rightfully that without a reformed and rejuvenated ACC, Bangladesh’s corruption problem will never be fully addressed.

Corruption has long been the root cause undermining public trust, economic development, and democratic governance in our country. Year after year, Bangladesh has fared miserably in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Despite the fall of the previous authoritarian regime and the establishment of a reform commission for the ACC in late 2024, meaningful reforms have been all but missing. Political interference appears to remain dominant and continues to cripple the ACC’s impartiality and effectiveness.

It is this historical lack of institutional autonomy that has resulted in the ACC”s inability to hold powerful figures accountable, resulting in the blatant corruption we continue to see in our country as a regrettable yet undeniable component of our identity.

If we want to leave this identity behind and build a better Bangladesh that is not identified by its corruption, then there is no alternative but for the government to earnestly commit to implementing the ACC Reform Commission’s recommendations.

Only a genuinely autonomous and empowered ACC can serve as the bulwark necessary against corruption - and it is one that Bangladesh desperately needs. Failure to do so means allowing corruption to remain our biggest barrier to progress and justice and undermining each and every effort towards a more transparent country.